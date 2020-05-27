Delaware County sheriff's deputies said they arrested a Walton woman after she broke a car window in Hancock.
According to a media release, deputies responded on May 15 to a criminal mischief complaint in Walton. The owner of a vehicle reported that the vehicle had become disabled in Hancock the previous night while being driven by a family member who later returned to the vehicle and discovered a window broken.
Deputies said their investigation revealed that the vehicle’s driver and a passenger became involved in an altercation after the vehicle broke down. The driver of the vehicle then left and returned a short time later and discovered a window broken out of the car. They said the investigation found the passenger, Haley A. Macrabie, 21, intentionally threw a rock through the vehicle’s rear passenger window.
Macrabie was charged on May 21 with fourth-degree criminal mischief, a misdemeanor. She was issued an appearance ticket returnable in the town of Hancock Court.
