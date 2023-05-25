Otsego County sheriff's deputies said a Norwich woman was arrested after injuring a deputy during a traffic stop.
According to a media release, Caitlin N. Berkeley, 33, was charged on May 20 with second-degree assault. third-degree assault, resisting arrest, obstruction of governmental administration, fourth-degree criminal mischief, second-degree harassment, driving while intoxicated and numerous vehicle and traffic violations.
Deputies said the arrest followed a traffic stop on Wharton Creek Road in Burlington, where Berkeley was found to be operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated. They said she failed to comply with arresting officers and physically resisted arrest, injuring an officer who was later treated at a hospital and released. Berkeley was arraigned and released on her own recognizance. She is scheduled to appear in the town of Burlington Court at a later date.
