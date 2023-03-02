A report of horses running loose has led to the arrest on a Laurens woman.
According to a media release from the Otsego County Sheriff's Office, deputies were called on Dec. 11, 2022 to investigate a report of loose horses causing a road hazard in Laurens. During their investigation, the release said, deputies found the horses had not been provided proper sustenance.
Ashley Williams, 34, was charged with three counts of torturing or injuring animals/failure to provided sustenance. She was issued an appearance ticket returnable to the town of Laurens Court.
