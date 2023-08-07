A Worcester man has been arrested, accused of stealing a car.
According to a media release from the Otsego County Sheriff's Department, Tyler T. Gano, 25, was arrested Aug. 5 on charges of third-degree criminal possession of stolen property, fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property and fifth-degree criminal possession of stolen property.
The arrest came after an investigation into a report of motor vehicle that was stolen from the Hartwick Commons parking lot in October of 2022, the release said. The vehicle was located abandoned in Worcester and the investigation "yielded the defendant as the suspect," the release said.
Gano was located in the town of Oneonta on Aug.5 and was taken in to custody by deputies. He was processed and lodged in the Otsego County Correctional Facility to await centralized arraignment, according to the release.
