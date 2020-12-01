The city of Oneonta's Common Council voted Tuesday, Dec. 1, to promote Kerriann Harrington to the position of city clerk.
Harrington has been the city's deputy clerk since 2015 and the interim airport manager since spring. According to city records, she will make $55,000 in her new role. She will give up a stipend she received as airport manager, but will get a $2,000 stipend for "additional IT, website and related technology duties to be performed."
Harrington's new role, which will begin Saturday, Dec. 26, was unanimously approved Tuesday as part of a consent agenda.
Rep. Scott Harrington, R-Sixth Ward, abstained from voting on the consent agenda because of the motion concerning his wife.
Harrington grew up in Schoharie County and graduated from Middleburgh High School. She worked for Otsego County E-911 and the city of Oneonta Police Department as a civilian dispatcher before taking the city's deputy clerk job.
The Harringtons live in the Sixth Ward with their two children.
Harrington replaces Nancy Powell, who also joined the city in 2015.
"Let me be the first to congratulate you on your new position as city clerk," Oneonta Mayor Gary Herzig said, eliciting some applause from the council members.
The meeting was held via Zoom because of the coronavirus pandemic and broadcast on the city's YouTube channel.
As part of the same consent agenda, the Common Council set the city's sewer and trash fees for 2020, renewed an agreement with the Susquehanna Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals for animal control support services and approved 2021 salary adjustments and part-time wage scales.
The council also held two Mayor's Public Hearings on laws passed Tuesday, Nov. 17. One dealt with sewer schedules and the other amended the city charter to allow the hiring of a city administrator rather than a city manager. No members or the public joined the meeting to comment and no correspondence was sent to the city dealing with either law.
Herzig said he will sign both laws Wednesday, Dec. 2.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.