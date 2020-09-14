Deputy put on leave after accidentally shooting two in restaurant

An off-duty Otsego County deputy who accidentally discharged his gun in an Oneida County restaurant Saturday, wounding two bystanders, has been put on administrative leave pending further investigation of the incident, according to Otsego County Sheriff Richard Devlin Jr.
Devlin declined to identify the deputy pending the completion of an internal review and an investigation by New York State Police.
Two people were left with minor injuries after the unidentified deputy accidentally discharged one round from a handgun while seated at a table at the Grape and Grog Restaurant on Taberg Street in Camden shortly before 7 p.m., according to troopers.
The preliminary investigation revealed that the round exited through the bottom of his pocket, through his pants, and ricocheted off the floor. A 10-year-old girl was treated by EMS at the scene for a cut to her right thigh and elbow, the release said. A 38-year-old woman was also treated at the scene for an injury to her right foot.
All evidence indicates an accidental discharge, the release said.
Devlin said deputies are encouraged but not required to carry weapons while not on duty.
"You're a police officer 24/7," he said. "There's times you're expected to act."
The Camden Police Department has requested State Police to investigate the incident. The investigation is continuing.
