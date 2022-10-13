An Otsego County deputy sheriff was honored Thursday for her work on animal cruelty cases.
State Sen. Peter Oberacker, R-Schenevus, presented Deputy Sheriff Erika Puffer with a New York State Senate Commendation Award, according to a media release from Oberacker's office.
“Several years ago, Otsego County Sheriff Richard Devlin partnered with the Susquehanna SPCA to create a special task force dedicated to combatting animal cruelty," Oberacker said in the release. "Deputy Erika Puffer, now a certified National Animal Cruelty Investigator expert, has taken on new responsibilities and has been at the center of several recent cruelty investigations and animal rescues. Deputy Puffer’s compassion, professionalism, and service to animals are exemplary and I am honored to present her with the New York State Senate Commendation Award.”
The award is an honor given to "exceptional individuals who have made a dedicated and lasting contribution to their community," the release said.
