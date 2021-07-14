An Otsego County child is recovering in the hospital after falling from a second-story window last week.
The 3-year-old sustained non-life-threatening injuries to his head and wrists after falling from the window of his home in Milford Commons on Wednesday, July 7, according to Otsego County Sheriff Richard Devlin Jr.
He was transported by ambulance to Bassett Hospital in Cooperstown and then airlifted to Albany Medical Center, where he remains in stable condition, according to Devlin.
An initial investigation found that the child leaned on a window screen and fell through, Devlin said. Both parents were home at the time of the incident.
No foul play is suspected, but the incident remains under investigation, according to Devlin.
