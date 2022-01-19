Devlin to seek fifth term as sheriff

Sheriff Richard Devlin announced on Wednesday, Jan. 19, he will seek his fifth term to lead the Otsego County Sheriff's Department.
He was first elected in 2006. In his announcement, he said "he has worked tirelessly to ensure that Otsego County’s residents remain safe and secure."
He also announced he was endorse by several elected officials, including state Sen. Peter Oberacker, and all four Assemblymen who represent Otsego County — Joe Angelino, Brian Miller, John Salka and Chris Tague. He was also endorsed by Otsego County Clerk Kathy Sinnott Gardner and Treasurer Allen Ruffles, and retired state Sen. Jim Seward. All are Republicans, as is Devlin.
In 2018, Devlin won a close reelection over Bob Fernandez, who ran as a Democrat, 11,154-10,349.
