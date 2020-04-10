Oneonta, NY (13820)

Today

Becoming windy with morning snow showers giving way to a mixture of rain and snow in the afternoon. High 39F. Winds WNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of precip 70%. Snowfall around one inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Mainly cloudy with snow showers around before midnight. Low 29F. Winds WNW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 40%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.