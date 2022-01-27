Digital SAT gets cool reception from local teachers

Local educators were caught off guard Tuesday when the College Board, which issues the SAT Suite of Assessments, announced its tests would become all digital by 2024.
According to a media release, the SAT Suite of Assessments includes the SAT, PSAT/NMSQT, PSAT 10, PSAT 8/9. The SAT will still be scored on a 1600 scale, and educators and students can continue to track growth across the SAT Suite of Assessments over time.
The assessments will continue to be administered in a school or in a test center with a proctor present — not at home. Students will still have access to free practice resources on Khan Academy. And students taking the SAT Suite will continue to connect to scholarships and the College Board National Recognition Programs.
The release said the SAT will be two hours long, instead of the current three hours for the pen and paper test. The digital test will feature shorter reading passages with one question tied to each, and passages will reflect a wider range of topics that represent the works students read in college. Calculators will be allowed on the entire math section.
Oneonta High School Guidance Counselor Nichola Segal said they first heard about the change over to digital the day the College Board issued their media release. She said the school will continue to offer a pen and paper test along with a digital test until the test becomes all digital. She said she had concerns about the all digital test, including internet connections being dropped during the test.
Segal said Oneonta is a regional testing site and she didn't know how the digital testing would work as "students have to log into the test using their own school ID." She said she didn't know if that meant Oneonta would have to provide log in information for the students who don't have accounts within the school or if they would have to sign in a different way. Segal said as a regional testing site, the SAT is offered in Oneonta several times a year to students.
South Kortright Superintendent Krislynn Dengler said the school also found about the switch to digital on Tuesday, and said "we'll roll with the changes." She said there are enough computers or Chromebooks for students to use to take the test. She said the school offered the SAT in November, and depending on if students sign up or not, the test will be offered in May.
According to the media release, students were given the SAT in a digital format in November in the U.S. and internationally as a pilot program and interviewed the students following the test. The release said 80% of students said the digital format was less stressful than the pen and paper format.
The SAT will be delivered digitally internationally beginning in 2023 and in the U.S. in 2024. The PSAT/NMSQT and PSAT 8/9 will be delivered digitally in 2023 with the PSAT 10 following in 2024.
Segal said some colleges have stopped using standardized testing scores as admission requirements and are instead taking into account what the student will bring to the college.
Vicky Klukkert, staff writer, can be reached at vklukkert@thedailystar.com or 607-441-7221. Follow her @DS_VickyK on Twitter.
