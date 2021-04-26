ALBANY — New York's popular Farm-to-School program has been run with inadequate safeguards to ensure its expenditures are appropriate and vendors meet contract expectations, according to a critical new audit.
The 6-year-old program has been touted by Gov. Andrew Cuomo as a way to ensure children in grades kindergarten through 12 can get fresh, locally grown food at schools while giving New York farmers an economic boost.
But a team of auditors from the office of state Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli questioned more than $1 million in payments to vendors approved to participate in the program. Farm-to-School is overseen by state Agriculture Commissioner Richard Ball, a Cuomo appointee and a Schoharie County farmer.
DiNapoli urged Agriculture and Markets to tighten its oversight, suggesting doing so will help determine whether the program is delivering on the objectives of connecting schools with local food producers.
“Sadly, we do not have enough information to measure the effectiveness of the program because the monitoring being done by the Department of Agriculture and Markets is insufficient," DiNapoli said. "The department needs to better track whether vendors are meeting terms of the contracts and the goals of the program.”
The state has so far spent more than $6 million to support the Farm-to-School initiative, with the money used to pay the costs of training school food service staffers, buy kitchen equipment and buy fruits, dairy products and beef for school lunches.
The audit report indicated 21 out of 45 contracts were reviewed, producing $1.7 million in expenditures as of February 2020.
Nearly $1.2 million of those expenses, or 68% of the total, had insufficient documentation or were not properly authorized, the audit found. A total of 19 of those 21 contracts were missing or had incomplete quarterly progress reports, which the audit noted are an important tool to determine whether "contractors are performing as they should."
Among the 17 vendors for which the audit said financial documentation was insufficient were the Adirondack North Country Association, headquartered in Franklin County; the Cooperative Extension Association of Schoharie and Otsego and the Broome-Delaware-Tioga BOCES School District. The vendors themselves were not the focus of the audit's criticisms.
A spokeswoman for Ball, Jola Szubielski, said her agency disagrees with the criticisms on the approval of unauthorized expenses, but noted it has "already implemented stricter reporting and tracking measures within the program."
The comptroller's review, she added, "did not find a single purchase unrelated to Farm-to-School activities or that is inconsistent with the program’s objectives. Moving forward, the Department will continue to administer the Farm-to-School program with improved monitoring measures to ensure the continued success of the program."
She said the agency will provide its formal response to DiNapoi's office in the coming days.
Reacting to the audit, state Sen. Dan Stec, R-Queensbury, said while he sees Farm-to-School as a beneficial program, it is important to assess its performance.
"Just as with any state program, it is taxpayer dollars making it possible, and an audit like this is helpful so we know that funds are spent appropriately," Stec said.
Joe Mahoney covers the New York Statehouse for CNHI's newspapers and websites. Reach him at jgmahoney31@gmail.com
