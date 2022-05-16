The Roman Catholic Diocese of Albany announced Monday, May 16, that a retired priest who served in the Margaretville and Andes area was named to the diocese's list of those "credibly accused" related to allegations of sexual abuse against minors.
The diocese said in a media release it added Father Gregory Weider to its list after “reasonable cause” related to allegations of sexual abuse against minors was found after an extensive investigation, a media release said.
Before he was removed from public ministry in August 2021 over a yet-unresolved child victim's allegation, Weider had been serving as a sacramental minister at Sacred Heart in Margaretville and its mission, St. Anne’s in Andes, the release said. Once he was placed on administrative leave, he was no longer allowed to publicly officiate at sacraments, wear clerical garb or present himself as a priest.
Since his ordination in 1963, Weider, 85, has served at the following locations: Blessed Sacrament, Mohawk; St. Anthony, Schenectady; St. Agnes, Cohoes; St. Thomas the Apostle, Delmar; St. Mary’s, Coxsackie; Holy Cross, Albany; Sacred Heart, Watervliet; and Holy Trinity, Schaghticoke, which was the merger of St. John the Baptist and Our Lady of Mount Carmel, Johnsonville, and St. Monica, Valley Falls. He also served as diocesan chaplain for Scouting; assistant national chaplain for Scouting; chaplain at Samaritan Hospital in Troy, with residence at Our Lady of Victory, and chaplain at St. Mary’s Hospital in Amsterdam, the release said. He retired from full-time ministry in 2010.
Announcements will be made in the parishes where Weider served, the release said. The List of Credibly Accused can be found at www.rcda.org/crediblyaccused.
The independent Diocesan Review Board forwards all pertinent information related to an accused priest, allegations of abuse, and any investigatory reports to the bishop, who then reviews everything before making a decision on whether to accept the board’s recommendation. The diocese has historically cooperated with and provided notice of abuse allegations to the appropriate district attorney’s office, the release said.
The Albany Diocese urges anyone who as a child was sexually abused by a Catholic priest or deacon to report the matter to a law enforcement agency or to the diocese. To report an incident of abuse or to seek help, contact the diocese’s assistance coordinator, Frederick Jones, at 518-453-6646 or by email at assistance.coordinator@rcda.org
Calls made to Sacred Heart Church, the Rev. Paul Mijas and the Albany Diocese were not returned as of press time.
