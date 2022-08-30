The city of Oneonta will be ditching on Herkimer Street on Wednesday, Aug. Work will begin around 7 a.m. and conclude by 5 p.m., according to a media release.
Herkimer Street will be reduced to one lane of traffic. Drivers should use caution and obey flaggers and all temporary traffic control devices, the release said.
For more information, contact the Department of Public Service at 607-432-2100 or dpsinfo@oneonta.ny.us.
