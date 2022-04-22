DJs return for SUNY Oneonta campus radio's 60th birthday

Natalie Costanza kicked off the party by playing “Friday I’m In Love” by The Cure. It’s the song she’s used to start her radio shows ever since she was 14 and aired her first program on a station in Rochester.
Costanza, a 2020 alumna of SUNY Oneonta, had returned to campus to attend the 60th anniversary celebration of WONY, the college’s student-run radio station. During the weekend, alumni DJs will reprise their WONY student shows every hour from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Constanza helped organize the reunion and was the first on the air Friday afternoon, April 22.
“90.9 FM, WONY. This is DJ Nat the Cat and you are listening to the Weekend Pregame. Welcome back,” Costanza started as The Cure faded out. Although she had not hosted a radio show for nearly two years, her voice sounded smooth and confident.
Two minutes before going live, however, she had fiddled with a microphone, stared at a monitor and said “this is where I realize I don’t know how to do anything.”
Current station General Manager Riley Brown, a senior from Cooperstown, played host in the front lounge of WONY’s new space in Hunt Memorial Union, welcoming arriving alumni. He stepped into the studio and pointed out the location of several sliders on a sound board.
Once the music started, Brown complimented Costanza on her intro. “It took me until this year to find my radio voice. I’d get tongue-tied,” he said. As Constanza broadcast favorite tunes from her college years, students and alumni drifted in and out of the studio.
As a freshman, Constanza decided to join the radio station but “did not expect to make any friends. I could not have been more wrong,” she said. “We were immediately so close, it was more like a family than a club.”
Kim Doolittle walked in. He’s a 1977 graduate who is now a consultant in North Carolina. He spoke with Brown about the main thing he learned as a DJ and news broadcaster: how to connect with an audience. He hasn’t worked in radio since college, but credits WONY. “To be able to ask lots of questions and get some good insight and good information is something that's helped me really well in my career in consulting,” he said.
Andrew Bottomley, an assistant professor of media studies and the WONY faculty advisor, joined the conversation. He’s been upgrading equipment since the station relocated after more than 40 years in a basement. He and the students want to get a programmable automation system, so the station can do more professional broadcasts when no one is there live.
Doolittle suggested that alumni could help raise funds. “Asking the student association for $1,000 is like pulling teeth, but for alumni, raising $5,000 is not a big deal,” he said.
Brown said his goal is to expand WONY’s digital music collection. “We have lots of CDs, just nothing anyone wants to play.”
“A couple years ago, we used to still get CDs in the mail, and we would gather, listen to them,” Costanza said.
WONY still gets demo CDs every week, Brown said, because college radio stations play a role as a place for alternative music where new bands can get heard. He showed a library at the end of the hall with shelves full of more than 10,000 compact discs. Brown is a music industry major, as many of the WONY students are, though he started out studying French.
Talking to WONY alumni, “a lot of them don't end up working in anything that we might recognize as entertainment industries, you know. Some go into finance, so many go into education,” Bottomley said. What really stands out are the skills they learned — public speaking, how to present themselves in a public forum, and leadership skills.
“They'll say, they put more time into their show than they did into their homework that week. But that's how much it meant to them. The radio station is a great space anyways, because the students have a lot of freedom here to explore,” he said.
On air, Costanza said “if you were listening in 2019, you would hear my show on Friday afternoon … and now it’s come full circle.” She then introduced “That’s When” by Taylor Swift.
“And I said, "When can I come back?” Swift sang in the first verse.
In addition to plenty of airtime, the weekend reunion will panel discussions on careers and WONY history, a Brooks BBQ dinner and a tributes to George Kaywood, an Oneonta alum and influential radio broadcaster who died in 2020, and WONY mentor David Ring who died in February, Costanza said.
Mike Forster Rothbart, staff writer, can be reached at mforsterrothbart@thedailystar.com or 607-441-7213. Follow him at @DS_MikeFR on Twitter.
