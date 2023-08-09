In the wake of recent severe weather across the country, the state Department of Motor Vehicles is warning consumers to take precautions in the weeks and months ahead against unintentionally purchasing vehicles damaged by flooding.
According to a DMV media release, the agency checks the history of every vehicle being registered in New York and will alert consumers if they have purchased a vehicle with a history of flood damage; however, the DMV is encouraging buyers to do their due diligence before purchasing a vehicle online, in a private sale or from a used vehicle dealer.
“After severe weather events like the ones we have seen this summer in New York, Vermont and Pennsylvania, we often see a spike in cases of flood vehicles being marketed and sold to unsuspecting buyers without prior disclosure of their damage,” DMV Commissioner Mark J.F. Schroeder said. “We don’t want that to happen to anyone — a car is one of the biggest purchases a person can make, and everyone deserves to know they are getting a safe, undamaged vehicle.”
Some sellers take a vehicle from a flooded area and get a new title in a different state before trying to sell it, the release said. Consumers should be aware when purchasing used vehicles with titles issued during hurricane periods that they could be flood vehicles, even if the title is not from a state affected by the storm.
Flood damage can affect the engine or transmission, corrode wiring, harm the airbag or impair the vehicle’s computers — damage that might not be immediately visible, the release said.
The National Insurance Crime Bureau’s VINCheck is a free service to help consumers determine if a vehicle has been reported as salvaged or stolen. By entering the vehicle identification number of the vehicle they are looking to buy, consumers can learn if the vehicle was ever flooded or stolen. They can search up to five VINs per day.
The NICB also offers a free brochure on its website with tips on how to avoid post-disaster fraud.
DMV’s website also provides tips on buying vehicles, including the protections available when purchasing a used vehicle through a private sale or from an auto dealer.
A person or dealer who sells a rebuilt salvage vehicle must provide the buyer a disclosure statement, regardless of the vehicle’s age. The disclosure statement is on the back of New York state title certificates.
If a seller fails to disclose the salvage history of a vehicle, they can pay a maximum fine of $2,000 and any additional penalties described in the New York State Penal Law.
If a salvage vehicle is rebuilt for use on roadways, the DMV must examine it before issuing a new title certificate or registration, the release said. The required examination is part of the NY State Auto Theft Prevention Program. The program includes vehicles that were issued a New York State Salvage Certificate and rebuilt salvage vehicles from most other states.
A New York State Title Certificate issued after the date of May 18, 1999, for a rebuilt salvage vehicle displays the brand, ‘REBUILT SALVAGE’. Some title certificates issued before May 19, 1999, also show the brand.
More information about the Salvage Vehicle Examination Program can be found on DMV’s website.
