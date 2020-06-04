Doctor plans unique 'small town' practice in Otego

Otego's Dr. Mark Barreto said he hopes to transform medicine by going back to the family doctor model.
"People have been saying to me, 'we don't have a doctor in our town anymore.' I want to be that small town doctor," Barreto told The Daily Star in a phone interview Thursday, June 4.
A former doctor for the Department of Veterans Affairs and Chenango Memorial Hospital, Barreto said he has lived in Otego for four years and has been dreaming about opening a practice based on direct primary care treatment.
His home-based office will run on monthly fees and take no insurances, he said.
"Direct primary care is a membership model," he said. "You pay monthly, but you don't pay for your doctor's visits. You don't pay fees. You get unlimited services based on what you need, whether it is home visits, tele-medicine, texting. If you need service, you don't have to wait weeks and you get to see your doctor."
Barreto said he was influenced by an Oneonta doctor, Mary Ellen Hoffman, who switched to a similar system of practice about five years ago. He said he plans to charge $100 per adult per month and half that for children. Military veterans and Otego residents would get discounts, he said.
A family care specialist with a degree in rural medicine, Barreto said his model can work with about 200 to 300 patients, and he thinks Otego is the perfect small town to host it.
"I am looking forward to being able to give patients this kind of service," he said. "In the past few years, I had been working in Albany and that drive wasn't great. Now I get to work in a setting where I can get to know my patients and they can get to know me."
Barreto said part of his desire to make direct patient care work is his frustration with insurance companies.
"You have to have a staff just to go through all the paperwork that they are requiring because it is all about the profit," he said. "This way, you cut out the middleman of the insurance company, and it becomes all about the doctor-patient relationship."
Barreto said his office will open in July, but memberships are available now. Go to www.barretofamilymedicine.com/ or call 607-988-0105 for more information.
Greg Klein, staff writer, can be reached at gklein@thedailystar.com or 607-441-7218.
