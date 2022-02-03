In the past two months, COVID-19 has put more children age 4 and younger into hospitals than ever before during the pandemic, and Cortland pediatrician Dr. Mohammad Djafari recommends children younger than 5 get vaccinated as soon as they’re eligible.
From Jan. 9 to 15, hospitalization rates for children 4 and younger exceeded the hospitalization rates for older children through late December, the state Health Department reported Jan. 21. It peaked at 4.2 admissions per 100,000 people, compared with 1.03 and 1.38 admissions per 100,000 for kids 5 to 11 and 12 to 18, respectively.
The difference, the state reports, are largely because the youngest children cannot be vaccinated.
“The omicron affected children more,” Djafari said. “And we do see more severe symptoms in little kids and more hospitalizations in general.”
With the highly transmissible omicron variant spreading fast in the past few months, Djafari said he has seen a significant increase of younger children contracting the virus.
“They have fever, cough, congestion, headache, and sometimes they have to be sent to the hospitals, because they are quite weak and not immunized,” he said.
And that’s exactly the case with Pooja Patel, who came to Djafari’s clinic to do a body check for her children. “My daughter was positive two weeks ago. Now she has recovered,” she said.
But it took her 3-year-old daughter, Voiya Patel, almost a week to recover.
Djafari said it’s quite normal.
“They may have some lingering symptoms, but the main severe symptoms will disappear in a few days, around five days,” Djafari said.
Children ages 5 to 11 have been eligible to get the Pfizer vaccine since November.
That’s why Pooja Patel, who has already had her 6-year-old Hayaan Patel receive two doses of vaccines, was not concerned about Hayaan. “Even if he got it, he will recover from it in one day or two,” she said.
Moderna announced earlier this month that it expects to report data on children 2 to 5 years of age in March. Pfizer made a similar announcement in December for children 6 months to 5 years in the first half of 2022.
Djafari said most parents he knows with children younger than 5 are willing to get COVID-19 vaccines for children.
And Patel is one of them. “I am definitely going to do that. That would be my first,” she said.
Melessa Bieling, a mother of an 8-year-old girl, likewise would vaccinate.
“I personally had COVID a year ago, and I ended up in the hospital before vaccines. So I am totally for being vaccinated,” Bieling said. “I have a child of 8. She has received both vaccines and she is totally fine. I feel like it really helped her. She did end up getting COVID, but she was well in maybe three days.”
However, Kennedy Bishop, whose baby just turned 10 months old, was hesitant. “This moment I want to have more research to decide,” Bishop said.
However, she said she will probably get her baby vaccinated if it has been proven safe. Worrying about the Omicron variant has already led to her having her baby vaccinated against influenza.
Djafari said it’s necessary for children under 5 to get the vaccines if they are eligible.
“Because over 90% of patients being admitted in the hospital or in ICU are unvaccinated,” he said, “To those who are vaccinated, even if they get it, they have much milder symptoms.”
