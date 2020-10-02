Two local filmmakers will be asking local residents their opinions for a documentary to be filmed Saturday, Oct. 3, in Gilbertsville.
Producer-director Joseph C. Stillman, of Oneonta, and producer Jeri Wachter, of Gilbertsville, will film socially-distant interviews for the film, “Rural Matters,” from 9 a.m. to noon in the field at The Major’s Inn at 104 Marion Ave. in Gilbertsville.
Wachter told The Daily Star on Friday, Oct. 2, that the film will focus on poverty and its effect on small towns in Chenango, Delaware and Otsego counties.
"We've found that the voices of marginalized people seldom get heard," she said.
Wachter said they are filming all opinions and hope to be a bridge between community members who have been at opposite sides of political or social issues recently.
"Right now under the current climate, there seems to be a lot of counter behavior going on in small towns," she said. "I know Gilbertsville has been in the news a few times over the years.
"Small town living is a microcosm of the nation," she continued. "So this is just an opportunity for people to come out and share their thoughts."
Stillman, whose film about Ramsey Clark, "Citizen Clark ... A Life of Principle," was released in 2018, and Wachter have been filming their most recent work in the area for about 18 months, she said.
Their timing was sadly prescient as the coronavirus pandemic and the subsequent economic effect it has had in the region are having an outsized effect on people who were already struggling economically, Wachter said, pointing to high unemployment rates locally and the cancellation of most events on the 2020 tourism calendar.
"There's so many people who are struggling economically right now," she said, "and again, these are usually the voices that are already discounted or marginalized. Even in an area that has not been hit as hard by COVID, it has still affected us because of the economic impact."
Wachter said the pandemic has changed the way they have approached film making and it has delayed a round table she hopes to film.
"We're working on a way to do it safely," she said.
Conversations and interviews Saturday will be filmed outdoors, in the field. Face masks are required.
Go to https://facesofpoverty.today/ or contact Wachter to learn more at jeriwachter@me.com.
Greg Klein, staff writer, can be reached at 607-441-7218.
