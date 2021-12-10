The Hancock Hounds Dog Park Committee announced that the dog park at 661 W. Main St behind the Hancock Town Hall opened to the public Friday, Dec. 10.
The committee said it has completed the first phase of the construction. In an earlier article about the dog park, Jill Keller, co-chair of Hancock Hounds Dog Park Inc., said the first phase of construction would include metal or wooden benches, tables outside the the fenced-in areas for eating and watching, double-gated entry, signage, a containment area for dogs that are overexcited or that need to relax, and waste management materials. The second phase of construction will include water and electric hookups for better lighting and enhanced water features for hot summer days.
The park will be open from dawn to dusk seven days a week, the committee said.
