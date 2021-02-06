A year after the rescue of 20 dogs from an alleged fighting ring in Franklin, Delaware County is proposing a law to establish a countrywide public registry of animal abusers that would prevent individuals like Franklin 20 owner Nasir Azmat, if convicted, from owning animals ever again.
At its Jan. 27 meeting, the Delaware County Board of Supervisors introduced Local Law No. 15 of 2021, known as the “Delaware County Animal Abuser Registry Law.”
“The Board determines that it is in the best interest of the residents of Delaware County and their animals that an online registry be established identifying individuals residing in Delaware County who have been convicted of animal abuse crimes with the purpose of prohibiting these individuals from adopting, purchasing, or otherwise obtaining animals from any animal shelter, pet dealer, or other person or entity involved in the exchange of animals by adoption, sale, or other means,” reads the text of the proposed law.
“When it comes to laws that protect our defenseless victims, we need to go further,” said Delaware County Sheriff Craig DuMond, who pledged his support for the proposed law. “We don’t have a tremendous number of abuse cases in Delaware County — maybe one or two a year, but one’s too many.”
A public hearing will be held on the proposed law Wednesday, Feb. 24, after which the board will vote on its ratification
If approved, the law will take effect upon the document’s filing with the Secretary of State — usually within a week’s time, according to Jill Stafford, a shelter volunteer with the Delaware Valley Humane Society who helped draft the law.
Stafford said she was approached with the idea by Delaware County Assistant District Attorney Richard K. Caister Jr., who had handled an animal cruelty case in Sullivan County and was inspired by the county’s resulting legislation.
“I found a copy of the law and basically amended it for Delaware County,” Stafford said.
Stafford responded to the scene the night of Feb. 5, 2020, along with shelter staff and Delaware County deputies.
She recalled entering the barn on Azmat’s backwoods property, heavily secluded from the road, and taking in the horror she found there: rows and rows of dog crates, some beat-up plastic and some makeshift wooden ones held together with rusty screws and chicken wire.
The dogs were stacked in crates three or four high, she said, standing in inches of feces, urine and vomit that trickled down from above.
At the end of the row, Stafford said, she encountered the oldest, most visibly war-torn dog of the group — a copper-colored pit bull that came to be known as Remo.
Remo, meaning “the strong one” in Italian, had infections in his nails and in his teeth, Stafford said. Chunks of his ears and lip were missing. Fluid drained from an apparent wound to his eye that never properly healed. His body is covered in pockmarks and scars.
“You can tell what he’s been through without having to be told his story,” Stafford said.
Stafford said she bonded with the dog from the moment she laid eyes on him and even rode back to the shelter with him in her lap the night he was rescued.
As soon as she was able, Stafford said, she brought Remo home for good. The process involved a careful orchestration of her home to ensure Remo could be kept separate from her two other dogs and then a third when her boyfriend moved in with his dog several months later.
“Every day, there’s little changes you notice. It’s definitely been a process, but it’s been amazing to watch,” Stafford said. “He’s very low-maintenance when it comes to being a dog. He just wants to hang out and play with his toys. He would love nothing more than just to lay next to us on the couch.”
“Before he came here, he didn’t know any of that,” she continued. “He didn’t know affection, he didn’t know love. When I used to touch him, he’d flinch.”
Remo no longer shies away from affection. He gently sniffs at the other dogs through the gate. He knows how to play with toys, how to lay in a bed and how to walk through a doorway — activities that used to cause him severe anxiety, Stafford said. He can go for long walks through the neighborhood without fear.
Stafford, a veteran animal foster caregiver and dog rehabilitator, said she knew what she was getting into when she brought the dog home.
If Remo had been found by someone with less experience or compassion, “he would have been a candidate for euthanasia for behavioral reasons because his trauma is so long-term,” Stafford said. “It doesn’t just take a month or two. We’re coming up on a year, and I would say he’s a successful companion, but in someone else’s home, he might not be.”
“It’s so interesting how he and I were able to bond,” she continued. “I don’t know why that was. He just chose to trust me and I’m really glad that he has. Remo sparked this fire in me that inspired me to do more for animals in our county.”
Stafford, who said she usually recoils from public speaking, gave an impassioned speech from the steps of Franklin Town Court before Azmat’s pretrial conference in October.
Azmat pleaded not guilty last February to 41 misdemeanor counts of animal cruelty related to suspected dogfighting, but no further court date has been set because the case has been on hold amid the pandemic. Prosecutors have not offered a plea deal.
“When you think about how he did all these things — even if you take the dogfighting away from it, the condition that the dogs were in under his care is not acceptable,” Stafford said. “He’s just going about his life while the rest of us are trying to pick up the pieces.”
Stafford and her friend and co-rescuer, DVHS shelter manager Erin Insinga, both expressed frustration at the lack of teeth in New York’s humane laws.
“Nasir can hide behind the bail reform system and the restrictions of the pandemic for only so long,” Insinga said. “His time will come in court and when that time comes, we will be there and we will be waiting to see him go to jail where he belongs. The dogs did their time — now it’s time for Nasir Azmat to do his.”
“What if he’s doing this to other dogs?” Stafford said. “Because this process is taking so long, he’s had the opportunity to do this again — that’s what really kills me. He’s had this whole year to just continue about whatever he wants to do. It’s maddening.”
A year after their rescue, nearly all of the surviving Franklin 20 have found loving families and forever homes, Insinga said.
“The Franklin 20 dogs are survivors,” Insinga said. “I think that we can learn so much from these dogs about love, trust and overcoming obstacles that get in our way of growth. These dogs are the true heroes.”
A handful of the dogs sent to another shelter were euthanized for severe behavioral issues, Insinga said, and Rusty, one of the dogs adopted from the Susquehanna SPCA, had to be put down several weeks ago due to severe kidney failure, likely from complications of his former environment.
The dog was only 3 years old and had been with his new family just shy of 11 months, Stafford said, “but he knew love, which is really important. He was very happy.”
Fable, an adult female pit bull who was used for breeding, is still a resident of the Sidney shelter, but has found full-time employment as the unofficial mascot of Sweet Lu’s Barbershop, owned and operated by Insinga’s husband, Jack.
“I’ve always been an animal person — you have to be, living with Erin — but I don’t fall in love,” Jack said. “But I fell in love with Fable.”
Fable dutifully follows Jack as he circles the barbershop chair, cutting hair for dozens of clients each week. Her tail wags and her ears perk up in interest each time someone new enters the shop. A padded dog bed lined with toys and handmade blankets sits at the feet of Jack’s customers, who make fast friends by offering bits of beef jerky.
“I’m helping her, yeah, but she’s helping me even more,” Jack said. “She calms me. She’s there for me. She’s good for me. When you look into her eyes, it’s like you’re looking at a person. This dog has changed me.”
“I wish we had seen more progress, legally, in the past year,” Stafford said. “I know these things take time, but it’s hard to be patient and understanding when you are so emotionally connected to the situation.
It’s been a roller coaster for me. We’ve had wonderful moments. Every time one of the dogs gets adopted, it’s like a light. Every time Remo hits another milestone, it fills your heart. This is why I do what I do.”
Sarah Eames, staff writer, can be reached at seames@thedailystar.com or 607-441-7213. Follow her @DS_SarahE on Twitter.
