Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Thursday that domestic travelers will no longer be required to quarantine after entering New York from another U.S. state or territory starting April 1.
While no longer required, the state Department of Health still recommends quarantine after domestic travel as an added precaution. Mandatory quarantine remains in effect for international travelers. All travelers must continue to fill out the Traveler Health Form, which is available online. Individuals should "continue strict adherence to all safety guidelines to stop the spread — wearing masks, socially distancing and avoiding gatherings, a media release from Cuomo's office said.
State Sen. Peter Oberacker, R-Schenevus, issued a statement praising the move.
“The tourism sector is an economic mainstay across upstate New York, particularly in the region I represent," Oberacker said. "A significant number of businesses, large and small, depend on out of state visitors and the overreaching quarantine requirements have proved to be a roadblock, effectively closing our borders. While these restrictions made sense earlier, with more and more people receiving the vaccine and case numbers dropping, it is time to revise our travel rules.
Otsego County reported 25 new cases Thursday.
According to the Otsego County Department of Health website, there were 192 active cases and 10 people hospitalized.
The county's positivity rate was 0.1% and its seven-day average was 1.6%.
The county has recorded 3,411 cases and 53 deaths.
Hartwick College reported two new cases Thurdsday. According to its website, it has 43 active cases and a 14-day rolling average of 48 active cases. There have been 149 total cases since Jan. 4.
SUNY Oneonta reported 26 case in students isolating off campus and two in students isolating on campus.
Delaware County reported 22 new cases Thursday.
According to a media release from Delaware County Public Health, there were 123 active cases in the county, with 14 people hospitalized and 185 under mandatory quarantine.
The county has recorded 1,677 cases and 42 deaths since the pandemic began.
Chenango County reported 17 new COVID-19 cases Friday.
According to a media release from Chenango County Public Health, there were 75 active cases in the county, with nine people hospitalized and 257 under active quarantine.
There have been 2,527 confirmed cases and 63 COVID-19 deaths since the pandemic began.
Schoharie County reported five new cases Thursday. It has now recorded 1,268 cases and 13 deaths, according to the state COVID-19 Tracker website.
Statewide, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said hospitalizations dropped to 4,735, the lowest number since Dec. 6. The number of patients in intensive care dropped to 955, the lowest since Dec. 8. There were 665 patients intubated. The statewide positivity rate dropped to 2.77%, the lowest since Nov. 21.
There were 80 COVID-19 deaths in the state Wednesday.
"COVID-19 remains a serious issue in New Yorkers' daily lives, and it's important to stay vigilant and practice safe behaviors even as we see improving numbers and rising vaccinations," Cuomo said. "Our expansive network of vaccine distribution sites is serving more New Yorkers as supply increases and as we expand eligibility, but there's a long way to go before we get to the light at the end of the tunnel. New Yorkers should wear masks, wash their hands and stay socially distanced to slow the spread and save lives as we work to defeat the COVID beast together."
