Main Street in Otego will get a facelift beginning next year.
The state Department of Transportation held a public meeting at the Otego Firehouse Sept. 22 to outline its plans to upgrade state Route 7 in the village from the intersection of I-88 and the bridge over Otsdawa Creek.
Otego Mayor Ernest Kroll said about 30 residents attended the meeting and raised some concerns and asked questions about the proposed project.
"They did a fantastic job," Kroll said of the state DOT representatives. "Concerns were addressed."
He said prior to presenting the plan to the public the village and the state conducted two Zoom meetings about the project.
According to the proposed plans submitted by DOT, the $5 million project will resurface the road, improve drainage along the side of the road, install a pedestrian crosswalk, enhance bicycle safety, replace sidewalks and build retaining walls at two properties.
The project entails installing new pavement along Route 7 from the Interstate 88 on and off ramps to Fair Street, the plans said. From Fair Street to the Otsdawa Creek, a more extensive reconstruction will take place including installing a new closed drainage system along with stormwater treatment, the plans said.
The sidewalks along Main Street from Fair Street to the Otsdawa Creek bridge will be reconstructed to comply with the American with Disabilities Act, the plans said. In addition, a pedestrian signal will be installed across Main Street at the intersection with River Street, the plans said.
After the construction is finished, on-street parking will be eliminated on the west side of Main Street from Fair Street to River Street, the plans said, to accommodate bicycle traffic.
"I think it will be beneficial to have parking all on one side of the street," Kroll said. "It will not infringe on any stores on Main Street."
The proposed construction will impact 10 properties, and the state will need to negotiate with property owners for six acquisitions, three permanent easements and two temporary easements, the proposal said.
Scott Cook, public information specialist at the state DOT, Region 9, said all of the property acquisitions will be small parcels and are needed to accommodate the sidewalk reconstruction and adding retaining walls to two properties. He said the state has talked to all of the property owners affected and they do not object to the acquisitions.
"The retaining walls they're putting in are amazing," Kroll said.
Kroll said his only concern about the project is where the retaining pond for stormwater runoff is located near the Otsdawa Creek, as the creek floods in that area. He said the state told him the bridge will be addressed 10 to 15 years from now.
According to the plans, the timeline for the project is as follows:
• Phase I: Install drainage/other utility work
• Phase II: Reconstruct from Fair Street to Willow Street
• Phase III: Reconstruct from Willow Street to Otsdawa Creek bridge approach
• Phase IV: Lay new pavement from Route 7/I-88 intersection to Fair Street. Place pavement top course and permanent payment markings over entire project length.
The construction is slated to begin in the summer of 2022 and last until fall 2023, the plans said.
People can provide written comments on the proposed plans until Friday, Oct. 8 to Lonni Rawson, RLA, via email, Lonni.Rawson@dot.ny.gov, phone, 607-772-7333 or by mail, 44 Hawley Street, 12th Floor, Binghamton, NY 13901.
Vicky Klukkert, staff writer, can be reached at vklukkert@thedailystar.com or 607-441-7221. Follow her @DS_VickyK on Twitter.
