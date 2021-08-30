The state Department of Transportation announced that state Route 28 between Coe Hill and Frank Slawson roads in the town of Franklin will close Sept. 7 for a culvert replacement.
DOT Public Information Specialist Scott Cook had said last week that the closure would be close to Frank Slawson and Epps roads, but he said Monday, Aug. 30, he had given the wrong street names.
"It will be over an unnamed body of water more toward Delhi than Oneonta," Cook said.
He said the detour for long-haul drivers would remain the same — Route 23 to Davenport Center to county Route 10 to Meridale. He said the road will be open to local traffic until drivers reach the construction zone. He said the road is expected to be closed for two weeks.
