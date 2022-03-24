The state Department of Transportation announced a portion of state Route 28 will be widened in the town of Meredith this year.
A half-mile segment of Route 28 just north of Turnpike Road will be widened, said Scott Cook, public information specialist at DOT. Construction will involve widening the travel lanes to 12 feet and increasing the shoulder width on both sides of the roadway. The project also includes drainage improvements, guiderail replacement, tree removal and landscaping to improve roadway safety, he said. Trees along the side of the road have already been cut down in preparation for the construction.
He said NYSEG will have flaggers controlling traffic beginning March 28. Details of what NYSEG has to do as part of widening the road were not available as of press time. Once NYSEG is done with their project, the DOT will start widening the road. Cook said there will be temporary signals for alternating one-way traffic, but there won’t be any off-site detours.
In addition to the state Route 28 project, the DOT will replace two culverts, one in the town of Delhi and one in the town of Preston, this year.
The one in Delhi is on state Route 10, one-quarter of a mile south of the upper SUNY Delhi entrance. The one in Preston is on state Route 220 over an unnamed stream, about one mile south of Stafford Road. Traffic will be maintained on site during construction via alternating one-way traffic controlled by temporary traffic signals.
Cook didn't give a time as to when the two culverts will be replaced, but said he would issue a media release before construction starts. "Culvert replacements don’t usually take too long, so it could be any time during this upcoming season before the snow flies," he said.
