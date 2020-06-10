A bridge in Delaware County may soon be renamed to honor military veterans.
According to a media release from the office of state Sen. Jen Metzger, D-Rosendale, the Senate on Tuesday passed a bill, sponsored by Metzger, to designate a bridge on state Route 30 in the hamlet of Downsville as the "Colchester Veterans Memorial Bridge.”
The town of Colchester requested the designation for the bridge, which crosses the east branch of the Delaware River, "to memorialize the fallen veterans who have sacrificed their lives to fulfill their patriotic duty," the release said.
“It was my honor to work with the town of Colchester and American Legion Post 167 on this permanent memorial to Delaware's fallen veterans, and I am very pleased to see the bill pass the Senate and Assembly," Metzger said in the release. “I urge the governor to sign this into law as soon as possible so we can rightly honor the service and sacrifice of these brave men and women."
“We want to thank the senator for her support of this bill and her continued support of the citizens in her district," Colchester Town Supervisor Arthur Merrill said, in the release. "Designating the bridge is an honor for the town of Colchester. Our American Legion approached us last year for our support, which we give unequivocally to recognize all our veterans who have sacrificed so much for our country and their community. They are due so much more than a commemorative plaque and such a dedication is an absolute privilege for the town."
