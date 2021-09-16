Downsville Covered Bridge closed

Delaware County Department of Public Works announced Thursday, Sept. 16, it was closing the Downsville Covered Bridge over the East Branch of the Delaware River in the town of Colchester to the motor vehicle traffic.
The decision was made because motorists have been “abusing” the more than 150-year-old wooden bridge since the Corbett Road Bridge was shut down, according to the DPW.
The Downsville Covered Bridge was limited to one passenger vehicle at a time, as well as motorcycle and pedestrian traffic. Vans, SUVs, pickup trucks and large trucks were prohibited. The bridge, built in 1854 and rehabilitated in 1998, is the oldest covered bridge in Delaware county and the longest in the state at 174 feet.
The Corbett bridge, which spans the East Branch of the Delaware River about three miles down river from the covered bridge, was closed Wednesday, Aug. 25, for emergency structural repairs to deficiencies found during a state Department of Transportation inspection the previous day.
Inspectors are expected to be onsite at the Corbett bridge starting Monday, officials said, with a report expected to be issued in October.
The steel, single-span, one-lane bridge, was built in 1926, based on the same design principles as the Brooklyn Bridge.
The covered bridge will remain closed until the Corbett bridge is reopened, the DPW said.
Motorists should use alternate routes. The bridge remains open to pedestrian traffic.
It is not the first time the covered bridge was closed because of misuse during a construction project. To avoid delays, unapproved vehicles were using the bridge during reconstruction of a state Route 30 bridge about a half mile upriver in 2016, until the county shut it down until that project was completed.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.