Delaware County Department of Public Works announced it will close the Downsville Covered Bridge over the East Branch of the Delaware River in the town of Colchester today.
The decision was made because motorists have been “abusing” the bridge since the Corbett Bridge was shut down, according to the DPW.
The Corbett Bridge, which spans the East Branch of the Delaware River about three miles down river from the Covered Bridge, was closed Wednesday, Aug. 25, for emergency structural repairs to deficiencies found during a state Department of Transportation inspection the previous day.
Inspectors are expected to be onsite at the Corbett Bridge starting Monday, officials said, with a report expected to be issued in October.
The Covered Bridge will remain closed until the Corbett Bridge is reopened, the DPW said.
Motorists should use alternate routes.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.