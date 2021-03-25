DOWNSVILLE — A flock of springtime marshmallow Peeps hatched this week in Tammy Perroth’s third grade class, part of an annual lesson in responsibility, kindness and creativity.
“It’s kind of like that egg project they used to do in home ec, where they have to take it around and care for them,” Perroth said. “It’s mostly about fun and a little bit about responsibility. This time of year, we need something to break it up.”
The confectionery birds arrived Monday morning in plastic Easter eggs, ready to find homes with about a dozen 8- and 9-year-old caregivers.
Using repurposed takeout containers, cardboard boxes, wooden chests and all manner of craft supplies, the students each designed and built their new friends a custom dwelling for the week.
Rachel Shaw fitted a styrofoam cooler with princess bedding and a slide for her Peep, and Lyllian Wright bedecked her Peep’s habitat with rhinestones, tie-dye wallpaper and a glitter lamp.
Elizabeth Odell, the proud parent of twin Peeps, set them up with pastel-colored dish sponge mattresses and a bowl of mini marshmallows for lunch. Wyatt Emerich, who hatched the only pair of identical twins in the class, housed them in a remodeled shoe box decked out with Star Wars decals.
“The kids always come in with so many different ideas,” Perroth said. “Every year, I’ve had ones I never would have thought of before.”
Hannah Barnes set up Bob the Peep in a Lego condo with built-in flower gardens and a fountain. Practical and stylish, Klair Gregory fitted her Peep home for “Hot Cheeto” with an over-the-shoulder strap so she could carry it around as a purse.
Perroth said her students are responsible for bringing their Peeps to and from school every day and carrying them along to lunch and recess. The marshmallow birds settle in for an afternoon nap while their third-grade caretakers go off to art, music and gym class.
In addition to caring for their Peeps, Perroth’s students must resist the temptation of eating their candied offspring and protect them from any sweet-toothed siblings. Kudos are given to any student who can keep their Peep’s carnauba wax eyeballs intact for the week.
“Every year, we either have somebody with a Peep that gets damaged or somebody gives in to temptation and eats one,” Perroth said. “This year, I had one that was eaten by a brother and two more that had superficial injuries — a chunk of their marshmallow was missing.”
Each student is responsible for planning their Peep’s diet and making sure their bird is well-fed throughout the week.
Paige Hedges set Liv the Peep up with a miniature carton of Perry’s chocolate ice cream, and Courtney Bonsick left Leah with a bowl of Cheerios. Ayleah Gilmore fed Paul the Peep from a sack of chicken feed while Alyssa Hale fed her bird a steady diet of dog biscuits.
Perroth said she uses the project as the basis for small writing exercises. Her students each put together a baby book with their Peep’s biographical information.
The first generation of Peeps arrived two years ago, Perroth said, and a second brood was ready to hatch last year just before the onset of the coronavirus pandemic.
Perroth said the pandemic restrictions have likely added an extra element of protection for her students’ Peeps, which might ordinarily be subject to changing hands and a less-structured environment.
“At this point, so many of us already know not to touch each other’s things,” she said. “It’s maybe even a little less drama to their Peep.”
At the end of the week, the students get to vote on a special class prize for protecting their Peeps: having lunch outside, a week without homework or a pajama day.
“They’re doing good so far — everybody still has their Peep,” Perroth said. “We’re on the right track.”
Sarah Eames, staff writer, can be reached at seames@thedailystar.com or 607-441-7213. Follow her @DS_SarahE on Twitter.
