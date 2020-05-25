Downsville marks Memorial Day with drive-by parade

DOWNSVILLE — Dozens of local residents assembled in their front lawns and along Main Street on Monday for a drive-by Memorial Day parade.
“It’s just community members not wanting the day to go by unnoticed,” said Downsville resident Colleen Griffith, who helped organize the event. “Memorial Day is very special in Downsville.”
The parade was a social-distance adaptation of the community’s traditional parade, held every year on Memorial Day, according to Griffith.
“For as long as I can remember, we’ve always had a Memorial Day parade in Downsville,” said Griffith, a lifelong resident. “The school band would play with the color guard, and you’d see all the little kids out with their decorated bicycles. It’s always been a family day.”
Griffith said she was inspired by the drive-by birthday celebrations held in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.
“We decided to take the parade to people by driving, in hopes of avoiding having throngs of people on Main Street,” she said.
Trucks from the Downsville Fire Department joined several local residents who decorated their vehicles in patriotic red, white and blue to compete in a float decorating contest.
Prizes were donated by several local businesses, Griffith said. “Businesses have been hurt by the shutdown, but they’ve shown overwhelming support for our community.”
Steven Mattson won first prize and was awarded $100 donated by Fran’s Fuel Service, Tammy Lacey was awarded $75 donated by Fisk Tax Service for second prize and Tom Zampolin won third prize and was awarded $50 donated by the Schoolhouse Inn. Brian Murphy, driving an antique fire truck from the Downsville Fire Department, won fourth place and was awarded a $40 gift certificate to Catskill Country Market, Fran Barnes won fifth place and was awarded $30 from Al’s Sports Store and Gene Mills won a gift bag from Sonny & Sons Stone Company for sixth place.
Members of James S. Moore American Legion Post 167 held a private ceremony beforehand, limiting the number of those in attendance to comply with social distancing guidelines, but streamed the ceremony on Facebook Live.
Griffith said she collected signatures from parade participants on a card for the Legion, along with $110 in donations.
“We are a very patriotic town,” she said. “Right now, we really need to not forget our freedoms or those who died so we can have them.”
Sarah Eames, staff writer, can be reached at seames@thedailystar.com or 607-441-7213. Follow her @DS_SarahE on Twitter.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.