Downsville's Brunner scores 1,000 points

Olivia Brunner scored a game-high 27 points to pass the 1,000-point mark and lead the Downsville girls basketball team to a 53-38 road victory Friday over Charlotte Valley.
Brunner made a short jump shot from inside the paint with 11.5 seconds left in the third quarter to eclipse 1,000 points.
“I’m very excited and proud of her. She’s put in a lot of work over the years,” Downsville head coach Dustin Keesler said.
Brunner becomes the 12th player and sixth girl in Downsville history to score 1,000 points.
“She’s made huge strides,” Keesler said. “She’s just one of those players that you’re glad is part of your program, and she’s done everything that I’ve asked of her as a player, as a coach and as a leader.”
Downsville opened the game with an 8-3 first quarter lead, which the Eagles extended to seven at halftime.
“Our girls battled very hard against a good Downsville team,” Charlotte Valley head coach Phil Gerster said via email.
After a defensive first half, the two teams caught fire in the second half.
Charlotte Valley’s Jenna Lubbers scored 10 of her team-high 14 points in the third quarter, which Brunner matched as Downsville maintained its lead.
“We all congratulate her (Brunner) on this great achievement,” Gerster said.
Mckenzy Brown and Kerry Young added 13 points apiece for the Eagles who outscored Charlotte Valley 15-9 in the fourth quarter to seal the game.
Downsville 53, Charlotte Valley 38
at Charlotte Valley
Downsville …. 8 12 18 15 – 53
Davenport …. 3 10 16 9 – 38
Downsville: Olivia Brunner 10 5-11 27, Mckenzy Brown 6 1-6 13, Kerry Young 6 1-6 13, Shantel Knorr 0 0-0 0, Kiahna Rowlands 0 0-0 0, Addie McGlore 0 0-0 0, Courtney Murphy 0 0-0 0, Brianna Murphy 0 0-0 0. Totals: 20 7-23 53.
Charlotte Valley: Jenna Lubbers 6 2-2 14, Jess Zuill 3 1-3 7, Elizabeth Gerster 2 0-2 6, Natalie Amadon 2 0-2 4, Ella Gerster 1 1-2 3, Cadence Losie 1 0-0 2, Lacia Wheeler 1 0-0 2, Kailey Whitbeck 0 0-0 0, Abigail Vroman 0 0-0 0, Hailey Stannard 0 0-0 0, Cadence Santiago 0 0-0 0. Totals: 16 4-11 38.
3-point field goals: D 2 (Brunner 2); CV 2 (E. Gerster 2).
Unatego 50, Cooperstown 37
Unatego’s Meg Perry scored a team-high 13 points to lead the Spartans girls basketball team to a 50-37 road victory over Cooperstown.
Unatego used a 16-3 first quarter to take a 19-point lead into halftime.
Jenna Faulkner scored 10 points for the Spartans, while teammate Madie Wiley scored nine to round out the team’s balanced attack.
Cooperstown fought back in the third quarter outscoring the Spartans 15-11 to cut the deficit to 15.
The Hawkeyes limited the Spartans to just seven points in the fourth quarter, but were unable to take the lead.
Addy Lewis scored 16 points to lead the Hawkeyes, while teammate Gabby Woeppel added 10.
Unatego 50, Cooperstown 37
at Cooperstown
Unatego …. 16 16 11 7 – 50
Cooperstown …. 3 10 15 9 – 37
Unatego: Meg Perry 6 1-3 13, Jenna Faulkner 5 0-0 10, Madie Wilsey 4 1-1 9, Alexa Lucia 2 0-0 6, Kylie Mussaw 3 0-0 6, Morg Perry 2 0-0 4, Natashia Swift 0 1-2 2, Bailey McCoy 0 0-0 0, McKenna Gilbertson 0 0-0 0, Hannah Brandow 0 0-0 0, Tatum Codington 0 0-0 0. Totals: 22 3-6 50.
Cooperstown: Addy Lewis 5 3-4 16, Gabby Woeppel 3 4-7 10, Anna Lambert 2 0-0 4, Melissa Schuerman 1 0-2 3, Lindsey Trosset 1 0-3 2, Dani Seamon 1 0-0 2, Maria Miller 0 0-0 0, Sarah Feik 0 0-0 0. Totals: 14 7-16 37.
3-point field goals: U 2 (Lucia); C 2 (Lewis, Schuerman).
Gilbertsville-Mount Upton 47, Edmeston 36
Hannah Bonczkowski scored a game-high 20 points and made five 3-pointers to lead the Gilbertsville-Mount Upton girls basketball team to a victory over Edmeston, 47-36.
G-MU jumped out to an early 14-11 lead.
Abby Bateman scored a team-high 12 points for the Panthers who used a 15-10 second quarter run to take a two-point lead into halftime.
G-MU outscored the Panthers 9-6 in the third quarter to regain a one-point lead.
Ashlyn Marron added nine points, while teammate Megan Perrine scored six points for the Panthers who used a 14-4 fourth quarter run to put the game away.
Molly Rifanburg added eight points for the Panthers.
Gilbertsville-Mount Upton 47, Edmeston 36
at G-MU
Edmeston …. 11 15 6 4 – 36
Gilbertsville-Mount Upton …. 14 10 9 14 – 47
Edmeston: Abby Bateman 5 2-4 12, Molly Rifanburg 4 0-0 8, Emma Debreau 2 0-0 4, Arissa Bolton 1 0-0 3, Marissa Galley 1 1-2 3, Logan Lund 1 0-2 2, Sydney Bateman 1 0-0 2, Mauve Robinson 0 0-0 0. Totals 15 3-9 36.
G-MU: Hannah Bonczkowki 7 1-4 20, Ashlyn Marron 4 1-2 9, Megan Perrine 2 2-3 6, Tammy Barnes 2 0-0 4, Kendra Hammond 1 2-2 4, Skye Wilson 1 0-0 2, Angelina Correll 0 0-0 0, Madeline Pain 0 0-0 0, Mackenzie Barnes 0 0-0 0. Totals 13 6-11 47.
3-point field goals: E 1 (Bolton); G 5 (Bonczkowski 5).
Sherburne-Earlville 37,
Unadilla Valley 33
The visiting Sherburne-Earlville girls basketball team defeated Unadilla Valley, 37-33.
Sherburne-Earlville took a commanding 17-6 first quarter lead, which the Strom cut down to eight at halftime.
In the second half, the Storm mounted a comeback, which fell just short, by holding Sherburne-Earlville to 12 points.
Kadence York led Unadilla Valley with 15 points, while teammate Sophie Off scored 12.
Sherburne-Earlville 37, Unadilla Valley 33
at Unadilla Valley
Sherburne-Earlville …. 17 8 8 4 – 37
Unadilla Valley …. 6 11 7 9 – 33
at Unadilla Valley
Sherburne-Earlville: No. 13, 6 8-8 22, No. 22, 3 0-0 6, No. 5, 2 0-2 5, No. 12, 1 0-0 2, No. 33, 1 0-0 2, No. 3, 0 0-0 0, No. 4, 0 0-0 0, No. 21, 0 0-0 0, No. 33, 1 0-0 2, No. 34, 0 0-0 0. Totals 20 6-10 37.
Unadilla Valley: Kadence York 5 5-8 15, Sophie Off 5 1-2 12, Morgan Hodge 1 2-2 4, Jaiden Schrag 1 0-0 2, Katrina Smith 0 0-0 0, Isabella Potter 0 0-0 0, Maddie Sayles 0 0-0 0, Emily Hill 0 0-0 0. Totals: 12 8-12 33.
3-point field goals: SE 3 (No. 13, 2, No. 5); UV 1 (Off).
