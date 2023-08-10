A block party for new residents of Oneonta, hosted by the city’s Welcome Home Task Force, is scheduled for noon to 4 p.m. Saturday on Dietz Street near the corner of Main Street.
According to Oneonta Police Lt. Eric Berger, Dietz Street will be closed from Main Street to just past the Huntington Park entrance. Wall Street will close from Dietz Street to just east of the Wall Street parking lot entrance.
The roads will reopen when the event is over and pedestrian traffic has cleared up, he said.
It’s the second welcome reception hosted by the committee, after the inaugural event in April at the Southside Mall.
Mayor Mark Drnek said Thursday that the purpose of the parties is to welcome new members of the community and connect them with resources and opportunities that exist in the city.
Community groups include leisure, service, volunteer, history, arts and culture and public safety.
It’s also a chance to let the newcomers network with other residents, new and long-time, and “jump start a sense of belonging to the neighborhood,” he said.
Attendees are invited to try foods from the downtown’s Caribbean vendors — King’s Kakery, Cabral’s Caribbean Store, Junior’s Jerk Hut and Capresso Caribbean Kitchen.
Drippy Sips food truck will have lemonade.
Other features include street painting by Emily Falco, street games and activities, and question-and-answer with Drnek for new and current residents.
In case of rain, the activities would move to the Oneonta Family YMCA at 20-26 Ford Ave.
Greater Oneonta Historical Society Executive Director Marcella Micucci is a member of the welcoming task force and said Thursday that Saturday’s event was conceived to be a summer reception to welcome the season.
“What better way to do that than with an outdoor block party?” she said.
She said that the task force sent initiations by mail to all new residents and families who moved into the city this year, including the residents of the newly occupied Dietz Street Lofts.
About 100 people attended the first welcome event in April. Micucci said she hopes even more people will attend Saturday, considering the event is outdoors.
“It’s really just meant to be a really fun time, where people can get to know each other and enjoy good food and the nice weather,” she said.
