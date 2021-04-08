The region continued to see dozens of new confirmed COVID cases, but reported no new deaths Thursday.
Chenango County reported 12 new cases, bringing its total to 2,912. Of those 114 are active with seven people hospitalized. There have are 346 people in quarantine and 68 people have died in the county.
There were 17 new cases reported in Otsego County. There have been 4,033 cases since the pandemic began and 55 people have died. There are 160 active cases in the county with 13 people hospitalized.
Delaware County reported 14 new cases on Thursday. There have been 2,094 confirmed COVID cases since the pandemic began. Of those 143 are active with 12 people in the hospital. There are 245 people in quarantine, and 46 residents have died.
The state COVID tracker reported eight new cases in Schoharie on Thursday, bringing its total to 1,470. There have been 15 people who have died from the disease during the pandemic.
On the local college campuses, SUNY Cobleskill reported 47 active cases among students, two fewer active cases than Wednesday. The college has seen 109 total cases this semester according to the SUNY COVID-19 tracker. SUNY Delhi has reported 97 total cases this semester with no active cases as of Thursday. There were two active student cases on Wednesday, with one employee hospitalized.
SUNY Oneonta’s active cases dropped by two on Thursday to 31.There have been 220 positive cases this semester, according to the tracker. Hartwick College in Oneonta reported three new cases on Thursday, with a total of seven active cases, the same as its 14-day rolling average. The college is not reporting its total for the semester.
Otsego County continues to lead the local counties in vaccination rates, with 37.5% of the population receiving at least one dose. Schoharie follows with 32.7%, Schoharie is at 30.2% and Delaware is last in the area at 29.4%.
As of Thursday afternoon, there were dozens of appointments available at the state-run vaccination clinic at SUNY Oneonta. For an appointment, visit tinyurl.com/2cp6cmk2. Appointments are also available at select pharmacies.
County health departments also post information on their websites. For information in Chenango County, visit co.chenango.ny.us/public-health/nursing/covid19.php#tab-3 . In Delaware, visit delawarecountypublichealth.com/covid-19/ .
Otsego County Public Health Department’s can be found at otsegocounty.com/departments/health_department/index.php. For the latest information from Schoharie County, visit the department’s Facebook page, facebook.com/SchoharieDOH/
