COVID-19 cases continued their dramatic rise across the region Friday.
The Otsego County Department of Health reported 25 new positive cases and said there are 869 people on quarantine for being in close contact with a person who tested positive.
According to a media release, there are 158 active cases in the county, with 18 people hospitalized.
There have been 1,541 confirmed cases and eight deaths in the county since the pandemic began.
Chenango County reported 14 new cases of COVID-19 Friday.
According to a media release from Chenango County Public Health, there are 125 active cases in the county, with seven people hospitalized and 502 under quarantine. There have been 781 confirmed cases and 14 deaths since the pandemic began.
Delaware County also reported 14 new cases Friday. There are now 86 active cases, with five people hospitalized and 349 under quarantine, according to Delaware County Public Health.
There have been 495 confirmed cases and nine deaths since the pandemic began.
According to the Delaware County media release, many cases today and this week are linked to “living room spread” involving small gatherings among family and friends. According to state data, about 74% of COVID-19 cases come from household gatherings, the release said.
Schoharie County, too, reported 14 new cases, and now has had 293 confirmed cases, according to the state COVID-19 Tracker website.
