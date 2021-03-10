Otsego County reported 11 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday.
According to the Otsego County Department of Health website, there were 189 active cases in the county, with nine people hospitalized.
The daily positivity rate was 1.2% and the seven-day average was 1.9%.
The county has recorded 3,389 cases and 53 deaths since the pandemic began.
Hartwick College reported no new cases Wednesday. According to its website, the college has 45 active cases. Its 14-day rolling average of active cases is 73. It has had 147 total cases since Jan. 4.
SUNY Oneonta reported 26 positive cases in students isolating off campus and two in students isolating on campus.
Delaware County Public Health said Wednesday it will no longer collect names or emails for COVID-19 clinics. Instead, COVID-19 clinic announcements will be made on Facebook and in press releases. Registration links for clinics will be available online at http://delawarecountypublichealth.com/covid-19/.
Delaware County reported 18 new cases Wednesday. According to a media release, there were 125 active cases, with 13 people hospitalized and 265 under mandatory quarantine.
The county has recorded 1,655 cases and 42 deaths since the pandemic began.
Chenango County reported five new cases of COVD-19 Wednesday.
According to a media release from Chenango County Public Health, there were 76 active cases, with eight people hospitalized and 261 under active quarantine.
The county has recorded 2,510 confirmed cases and 63 deaths since the pandemic began.
Schoharie County reported four new cases Wednesday. The county has recorded 1,263 cases and 13 deaths, according to the state COVID-19 Tracker website.
Statewide, Gov. Andrew Cuomo reported 4,798 people hospitalized, with 999 patients in intensive care units and 686 intubated.
The statewide positivity rate was 3.16%. There were 58 COVID-19 deaths in the state Tuesday.
"We're working hard every day to get New York's infection rate down while increasing the vaccination rate, and the state is making significant progress in that ongoing footrace," Cuomo said in a media release. "But even as we gain more supply of the vaccine, grow our distribution network and get more shots in arms, New Yorkers need to stay vigilant, so that we don't lose an inch of that progress. We're expanding eligibility and continually extending our efforts to get the vaccine to underserved communities, and until every New Yorker is vaccinated I encourage everyone to keep washing their hands, wearing masks and social distancing as we get through this fight together."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.