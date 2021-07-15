Dozens sickened by carbon monoxide at summer camp

Fifty-three people were transported to five area hospitals Thursday, July 15, following mass exposure to carbon monoxide at a camp in Schoharie County.
Multiple people, ranging in age from teens to early 20s, were reported unconscious at The Zone Boys Camp shortly after 8 a.m., according to Steve Hood, director of Delaware County Emergency Services.
The camp is on state Route 10 in the town of Jefferson, less than two miles from the village of Stamford.
No fatalities were reported and none are expected, according to Schoharie County Emergency Services Director Michael Hartzel.
An initial investigation found the carbon monoxide originated from a propane hot water heater vented into the attic of a bunkhouse, according to Hood. There were no carbon monoxide alarms in the building.
Fifteen people were taken to A.O. Fox Hospital in Oneonta, 10 were taken to O’Connor Hospital in Delhi, three were taken to Margaretville Memorial Hospital, and at least 12 each were taken to Bassett Hospital in Cooperstown and Cobleskill Regional Hospital, according to Hood.
The boys’ camp, the home of the former Scotch Valley Ski Resort, is operated by Oorah, a New Jersey-based Orthodox Jewish group that also operates a girls’ camp less than 10 miles down the road in Gilboa.
The girls’ camp was the site of a massive fire that destroyed its main kitchen, dining facility and several sleeping areas last summer.
EMS crews from Stamford, Grand Gorge, Hobart, Bloomville, Delhi, Roxbury, Jefferson, Summit, Scho-Wright, Ashland, AMR and Schoharie and Greene counties, fire departments from Stamford and Jefferson, health department officials from Delaware and Schoharie counties, the Schoharie County Sheriff's Office and New York State Police responded to the scene.
Schoharie County Health Department officials did not return a phone call seeking comment Thursday afternoon.
The incident remains under investigation.
