Due to varying coronavirus testing requirements across the state, the relatively low rate of positive test results locally may not be an accurate portrayal of the actual infection rate, according to Dr. Mark Winther, chief of emergency and trauma services at Bassett Healthcare Network.
Of the 3,500 coronavirus tests conducted throughout Bassett’s eight-county network to date, only 237 have yielded positive results, according to Winther.
He cautioned that the relatively low rate of positive test results — less than 7% — may be misleading.
“Most of the tests we conduct are of people who are showing symptoms,” he said, but patients who come in for emergent, or non-elective, procedures — “those that can’t wait, like for cancer” — are tested for coronavirus regardless of their display of symptoms.
Those who do test positive typically fall into predictable patterns of virus spread, Winther said, such as individuals living in the same household.
“We’re seeing positives where we expect them,” he said.
Otsego County reported one new COVID-19 case Wednesday, bringing the countywide total to 62. Of those, two are hospitalized, four are deceased and 46 have recovered. Forty-four residents are under quarantine, and 215 have been released from quarantine, according to a media release.
The Otsego County Health Department reported 1,144 negative test results Wednesday.
Delaware County reported no new COVID-19 cases Wednesday for a fourth day in a row. One new case was transferred to the individual’s primary county of residence, along with 11 previous cases.
Two county residents are hospitalized, four are deceased, eight are isolating at home and 44 have recovered, according to a media release. Twenty-two residents are under mandatory quarantine and none are under precautionary quarantine.
The Delaware County Health Department has conducted 714 tests to date. Of those, 621 yielded negative results and 18 have results pending.
Chenango County reported no new COVID-19 cases Wednesday. The countywide total remains at 95 for the second day in a row. Of those, eight are hospitalized, three are deceased and 66 have recovered.
Eighteen residents remain under precautionary quarantine and 62 under mandatory quarantine, according to a media release.
The Chenango County Health Department has conducted 746 tests to date.
Schoharie County reported three new COVID-19 cases Wednesday, bringing the countywide total to 39, plus the additional case of a nonresident who works at SUNY Cobleskill.
“We have nine new cases this week and it is only Wednesday,” Public Health Director Dr. Amy Gildemeister said in a media release. “Our number of cases per week seems to be increasing, not decreasing.”
Of the 39 individuals who have tested positive for COVID-19, seven remain in isolation, 31 have recovered and are out of isolation and one is deceased, according to a media release. Six individuals have required hospitalization to date.
Thirty-five individuals are under quarantine and 155 have completed their quarantine periods and have been allowed to resume normal activities, according to the release.
Sarah Eames, staff writer, can be reached at seames@thedailystar.com or 607-441-7213. Follow her @DS_SarahE on Twitter.
