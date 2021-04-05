The Capital District YMCA and SUNY Cobleskill will host community drive-in food distributions from 9:30 a.m. to noon Tuesdays, April 6 and 27.
All are invited to the SUNY Cobleskill Commuter Parking Lot on West Main Street in Cobleskill to pick up a box an approximately 25-pound box of food, containing assorted fruits and vegetables, pre-cooked meat and eggs, cheese, butter, yogurt and one gallon of milk. Ingredients are subject to change based on availability.
The event is free and open to the community on a first-come, first-served basis.
To volunteer, visit https://cdymca.volunteermatters.org/project-catalog/379
Capital District YMCA and SUNY Cobleskill Partnering to Host
“Farmers to Families” Drive-Thru Food Box Pickup
WHAT: The Capital District YMCA is providing our community with access to the fresh and wholesome food we need during the COVID-19 national emergency. On April 6, and April 27 those in need are invited to SUNY Cobleskill to pick up a box of food weighing approximately 25 lbs. Each box contains assorted fruits and vegetables, pre-cooked meat and eggs, cheese, butter, yogurt, and one gallon of milk (ingredients subject to change based on availability).
This event is free and open to the community on a first-come, first-served basis.
Interested in volunteering at this event? Register here:
https://cdymca.volunteermatters.org/project-catalog/379
WHEN: Tuesday, April 6
9:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.
WHERE: SUNY Cobleskill Commuter Parking Lot
West Main Street, Cobleskill, NY 12043
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.