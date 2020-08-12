With social distancing now a way of life, job-seekers will have a new way to meet employers. There will be a drive-in job fair from 9 a.m. to noon, Thursday, Aug. 13, in Oneonta's Neahwa Park.
The job fair is sponsored by the Otsego County Chamber of Commerce and CDO Workforce, with the city and the Oneonta Outlaws allowing the use of Damaschke Field and its parking lot.
There will be about 25 employers discussing at least 50 open positions in the area, chamber Executive Director Barbara Ann Heegan told The Daily Star. The employers include A&D Transport Services, Corning, Hearths A Fire, Helios, Mirabito Energy Services, Oneonta Northern Catskills BOCES, Sidney Federal Credit Union, Southside Mall and the U.S. Census. Go to www.otsegocc.com for the full list.
"We are excited," Heegan said. "Employers really want to be able to meet people who are looking for jobs.
"It looks like we will have a lot of open positions tomorrow," she said.
Heegan said she saw a similar type of job fair run in Binghamton, and she thought it would be a pandemic-safe way to connect employers and job seekers.
Masks are required and there will be safety stations set up, Heegan said.
Participants are asked to drive into the area of the park by the field and follow the flow of traffic. At the first station, participants will get a bag for applications. The employers will be spaced around the area, ready to drop applications into bags as drivers pull up.
People who do not have cars are still encouraged to attend, Heegan said, either via bicycle or through a special deal with A&D, which will offer a 20% discount to bring people to the event.
"We don't want there to be barriers to job seekers," Heegan said. "We want people to know that employers are hiring. They do want to find employees."
A representative from the Otsego County Planning Department will be at the event to help people register for the U.S. Census, which recently had its deadline moved up a month, to Sept. 30.
Email Heegan at baheegan@otsegocc.com or call 607-432-4500 for more information or to be included in a future job fair.
Greg Klein, staff writer, can be reached at gklein@thedailystar.com or 607-441-7218.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.