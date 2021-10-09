Nearly four months after a group of bicyclists in Cincinnatus was struck by a motorist, the driver was arrested and charged.
New York State Police at Homer announced Friday, Oct. 9, that Amber M. Suprunchik, 36 of Dolgville, was charged with the felonies of tampering with physical evidence and leaving the scene of a fatal accident. She was also charged with the misdemeanors of leaving the scene of an injury accident and aggravated unlicensed operation in the second degree.
On June 15, troopers were sent to a hit and run accident on state Route 26 in Cincinnatus. Four people on bicycles were on state Route 26 when a vehicle struck two of the bicyclists and did not stop. Kitt Warren, 67, of DeRuyter, was killed and John C. Rutan, 67, of McGraw suffered non-life-threatening injuries, according to a media release from troopers. The vehicle was found that night by a Cortland County sheriff’s deputy. Also in the group of bicyclists was a 34-year-old woman from Greene, and a 64-year-old Cincinnatus man. Both were not injured.
An investigation has revealed that Suprunchik was operating the vehicle and was not impaired at the time of the accident, the release said. The investigation also revealed that Suprunchik tampered with the vehicle after the collision.
On Friday, Suprunchik responded to the Homer station where she was processed and then transported to Cortland County Central Arraignment and Processing.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.