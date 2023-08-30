A Walton woman was arrested on several charges, including a felony, after a traffic stop in Walton.
Delaware County Sheriff Craig DuMond issued a media release saying Amy Kille, 41, of Walton was charged with aggravated driving while intoxicated, driving while intoxicated and failure to surrender a suspended or revoked driver’s license, all misdemeanors, as well as first-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, a felony, along with multiple vehicle and traffic law violations.
According to the release, deputies stopped Kille's vehicle on Aug. 29 in Walton after observing the vehicle "driving erratically and violate multiple sections of the New York State Vehicle and Traffic Law." They determined Kille was operating with her driving privileges suspended as a result of a prior DWI arrest from June of 2023.
During the course of the investigation, the release said, it was determined that Kille’s breath alcohol concentration was more than three times the legal limit, the release said. In addiktion to appearance tickets for the felony and misdemeanors, Kille was issued traffic tickets for driving 70 mph in a 55 mph zone, failure to keep right, moving from lane unsafely, consumption of alcohol in a motor vehicle, unlicensed operator and operating a motor vehicle in violation of conditions. All the tickets are returnable to the Walton town court.
