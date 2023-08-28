Delaware County Sheriff Craig DuMond said Monday a Margaretville resident was arrested on felony charges after a traffic stop.
According to a media release, deputies conducted a traffic stop Monday, Aug. 28, in the village of Delhi after observing a vehicle at the Speedway gas station driving erratically.
After stopping the vehicle, the release said, they determined the operator’s driving privileges were revoked for a prior DWI conviction, the release said. They also determined the driver, Kim Kraemer, 51, of Margaretville, was also under the influence of alcohol and drugs.
Kraemer was charged with one count of driving while ability is impaired by the use of drugs and alcohol, a class E felony; one count of aggravated unlicensed operator in the first degree, a class E felony; as well as multiple vehicle and traffic law violations which included speed in zone, failure to keep right, unsafe start, operating a vehicle in violation of restrictions, unlicensed operator and consuming alcohol in a motor vehicle on the highway.
Kraemer was issued traffic summonses and directed to appear at the town of Delhi court at a later date to answer for the charge.
