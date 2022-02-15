Former mayor David Brenner is hospitalized in serious condition, Oneonta Mayor Mark Drnek announced during the Oneonta Common Council meeting Tuesday, Feb. 15.
“I ask that we all send our thoughts and prayers to our beloved former mayor David Brenner who’s in serious condition," Drnek said. "He’s hospitalized at the moment.”
More details regarding his condition were not available as of press time.
Before retiring as mayor in 1998, Brenner had served in elected positions for 28 years. Brenner had served 12 years on the Otsego County Board of Representatives, became mayor in 1986 and twice was re-elected. Brenner had retired in 1993 as associate vice president for academic affairs at SUNY Oneonta.
