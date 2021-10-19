The Delaware County Substance Use Task Force on Tuesday announced the launch of DELcovery, a multi-platform hub of information about resources for individuals and families interested in, beginning, or on their way to recovery from substance use disorders.
According to a media release, overdoses and substance use continue to affect county residents, exacerbated by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The mission of the DELcovery project is to bring together "useful, relevant services and resources in a comprehensive website and social platform campaign, making it easier for individuals and families to access the resources that they need within the county," the release said.
DELcovery features a Recovery Trail map of Delaware County and videos with organizations across the county that offer services to individuals and families suffering from substance use disorders. The project can be found on several online platforms:
• Website: delcovery.org/
• Facebook: facebook.com/DELcovery
• Instagram: instagram.com/delcovery/
• YouTube: youtube.com/channel/UCjuuplhPxGMgEMMs5UOiSOA
• TikTok: tiktok.com/@delcoveryny
DELcovery is primarily administered by the Delaware County Alcohol and Drug Abuse Council with support from partner agencies. Funding for the video campaign roll out was provided by a Centers for Disease Control grant overseen by Delaware County Public Health.
