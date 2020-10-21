Otsego County District Attorney John Muehl said he is concerned that New York’s bail reform laws are emboldening defendants to flout the criminal justice system.
Joseph Mitchell and Eddie Holton, both of New York City, failed to appear in Otsego County Court on Monday, Oct. 19.
Both men were indicted last summer on charges of criminal possession of a controlled substance, Muehl said — Mitchell in the third degree for allegedly possessing cocaine with the intent to sell it, and Holton in the fourth degree for possessing more than an eighth-ounce of cocaine.
Their cases were scheduled to go to trial earlier this year but were postponed amid the coronavirus pandemic, Muehl said.
Mitchell and Holton both have “extensive criminal histories,” according to Muehl, and records of failing to appear for court in other jurisdictions.
Prior to the enactment of bail reform, a judge would typically issue a bench warrant for someone who failed to appear in court and assign bail if that person is taken into custody, Muehl said, but judges are now limited in their ability to do so.
“We’re not allowed to consider their ties to the community,” Muehl said; a significant factor in determining whether bail should be set before the reforms were enacted. “We can’t consider their prior criminal history. We just have to let them go.”
Under New York’s bail reform laws, prosecutors must prove by “clear and convincing evidence” that a defendant’s absence from court is “willful and persistent,” which has largely been left open to interpretation, according to Muehl.
“To me, ‘persistently’ certainly means more than once,” he said.
New York’s bail reform laws, enacted in January, haven’t been around long enough to be interpreted through case law, according to Scott Swayze, a criminal justice professor at SUNY Delhi.
The language is so far best illustrated in People v. Chensky, a 2020 case in Nassau County Supreme Court in which bail was affixed after a defendant’s failure to appear on two occasions was held to be “willful and persistent,” Swayze said.
No further court dates have been scheduled for Mitchell or Holton.
Sarah Eames, staff writer, can be reached at seames@thedailystar.com or 607-441-7213. Follow her @DS_SarahE on Twitter.
