An Albany-area woman was arrested Friday, Aug. 20, after allegedly striking a police officer with her car while driving twice the legal limit of intoxication.
Gwyn A. Trask, 54, of Latham, was charged with driving while intoxicated, driving with a blood-alcohol content greater than 0.08 of 1%, driving with an open alcoholic beverage container in the vehicle, and failure to comply with a lawful order or direction of a police officer or flag person.
Trask was driving north on Delaware Street when she struck Walton Police Officer Morgan K. Seamans, who was directing traffic from the Delaware County Fairgrounds at around 10:50 p.m., according to Delaware County Sheriff Craig DuMond.
Trask reportedly registered a blood-alcohol content of 0.16 of 1%, according to DuMond.
Seamans, a 23-year-old Vestal native, was transported to UHS Wilson Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The investigation is ongoing and more charges are expected, according to DuMond.
