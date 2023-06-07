The New York City Department of Environmental Protection announced it entered the last phase of the Delaware Aqueduct construction this month.
The 85-mile-long Delaware Aqueduct begins at the Rondout Reservoir in Ulster County and ends north of New York City in the Hillview Reservoir in Yonkers. Water from the Pepacton and Cannonsville reservoirs in Delaware County and Neversink Reservoir in Sullivan County flow through tunnels to the Roundout Reservoir. The aqueduct delivers about half of New York City’s water supply—about 600 million gallons a day—using only gravity, a previous article said.
Holes in the aqueduct were found under the Hudson River and in Wawarsing, which allow between 20 and 30 million gallons of water to leak each day, a previous article said.
The department decided to build a bypass tunnel under the Hudson River and announced the $1 billion project in 2010. The new bypass, being connected 600 feet beneath the Hudson River, is the first tunnel built under the Hudson River since 1957, when the south tube of the Lincoln Tunnel was completed, the DEP website said.
In order to connect the aqueduct to the bypass tunnel, the aqueduct will need to be shut down. The plan is to close it Oct. 1, make the repairs and reopen it in April. The leak in Wawarsing will also be fixed at this time, the article said.
The Catskill and Croton aqueducts will supply the drinking water to New York City during that time, the article said. The Catskill Aqueduct takes water from the Ashokan Reservoir. The Schoharie Reservoir feeds the Ashokan Reservoir with water.
The department will draw down the Neversink, Cannonsville and Pepacton reservoirs during the summer to try to mitigate flooding while it’s closed, the article said.
However, the dry weather so far this spring has impacted how much water is being released the department said in a media release. According to the department’s website, areas in the city’s watershed received .93 inches of rain in May and the average is 3.80 inches. The reservoirs are at an average of 95.4% capacity. Normally, they are at 99.1% capacity.
The department announced June 2, “releases from the Neversink were increased from 100 cubic feet per second (CFS) to 115 CFS, the Pepacton from 140 CFS to 150 CFS, and the Cannonsville from 450 CFS to 500 CFS,” to comply with the Flexible Flow Management Program agreement the city has with the states of Pennsylvania and New Jersey.
The dry weather has extended into New Jersey, which necessitated the department to release more water from the Cannonsville Reservoir, Executive Director of Friends of the Upper Delaware River Jeff Skelding said. “It’s at 527 today,” he said. “That’s welcome news.”
Skelding said the increased releases will be good for people who want to use the river for recreation activities.
Hancock Town Supervisor Jerry Vernold said the river is lower than usual due to the dry conditions, so he isn’t concerned about the increased releases.
The release said, “DEP will continue operations pursuant to the FFMP and will continue to update the community as conditions warrant leading into the planned shutdown. Planned release rate changes from Cannonsville Reservoir are recorded daily by DEP and are available at 866-463-4081.”
