NORWICH — A confrontation between Black Lives Matter demonstrators and a blend of Trump supporters and Back the Blue demonstrators shut down a block of South Broad Street in front of the Chenango County Courthouse for more than an hour Saturday, Sept. 26.
The Black Lives Matter contingent planned to stage a counterprotest to a Back the Blue parade originally scheduled to drive past the Norwich Police Department at 2 p.m., but parade organizers announced after 9 a.m. Saturday that the drive-by event would take place at 11 a.m. instead.
“We were advised to change the time for safety reasons,” said a Back the Blue organizer who refused to give their name in a Facebook Messenger conversation through the Chenango County Back the Blue page.
The organizer did not disclose who advised the group or elaborate on the safety reasons.
When the changes were announced Saturday morning in the Back the Blue event page, dozens of supporters flocked to the comments section to express their disappointment.
“Can’t back the blue by backing down… very sad to hear all this,” said one supporter.
“I guess another win for blm,” wrote another.
“Really - no updates and then move the start time up at the last minute?” said a third would-be attendee. “We had two chapters of the Nam Knights coming - can’t make it now. Poor decision.”
Comments asking why the time was changed went unanswered.
Despite the eleventh-hour changes to the event, 29 cars and 10 to 15 motorcycles still rolled past the police department, waving Thin Blue Line flags and Donald Trump banners.
A handful of demonstrators assembled along the sidewalk in front of East Park at the parade’s original start time, waving Trump flags and shouting “Trump 2020!”
“I just wanted to show support for my president in New York state,” said Oxford resident Carol Frank, who said she organized the second-wave demonstration.
“We’re here to support Trump, we’re here to support the Second Amendment, we’re here to back the blue — it’s whatever you want it to be, as long as it’s not BLM,” said Norwich resident Phillamena Bates, who said she was “doxxed by BLM.”
According to dictonary.com doxxing is "publishing the private personal information of (another person) or reveal the identity of (an online poster) without the consent of that individual."
“You’d better get this right or we’re coming after you next,” she told The Daily Star.
Binghamton resident Derek Goodison joined the Black Lives Matter demonstrators as a protest marshal, one of several designated to ensure the safety of participants from the perimeter of the group.
Goodison was choked with his own face mask by a counterprotestor at a Black Lives Matter demonstration in Bainbridge last month.
This time equipped with catcher’s shin guards, a helmet and a homemade reinforced plastic shield reading “protect, listen and support Black women,” Goodison said, “I know what to expect. I came here to agitate.”
Norwich resident Jeff Verry, a former Chenango County Sheriff’s deputy, cupped his hands and called for Black Lives Matter demonstrators across the street to go home.
“We don’t want you here!” he yelled.
“I’m from here!” replied Norwich resident Matt Cooper, a member of Unite Chenango. “Born and bred, right here at CMH.”
“What exactly have you done for this country?” a second-wave demonstrator demanded of Afton resident Latoya Jenkins, an Army veteran.
“It’s almost like I joined the Army and fought for your right to stand there and protest,” Jenkins retorted.
A moment of silence for Breonna Taylor, a 26-year-old Black woman shot dead in while inher hallway* by Louisville police executing a no-knock warrant at the apartment she shared with her boyfriend in March, was disrupted by jeers and laughter from the police- and Trump-supporting side of the street.
When Endwell resident Ariana Hall crossed the street to ask a question of the Trump and police supporters, most of the 50-plus Black Lives Matter demonstrators followed.
Some taunts escalated, with opposing demonstrators physically forced apart by others, while others attempted genuine conversation with those from the opposite side of the street.
“I can only hope that those conversations were internalized and will lead to more peaceful, open-minded exchanges between community members,” Hall said.
Sarah Eames, staff writer, can be reached at seames@thedailystar.com or 607-441-7213. Follow her @DS_SarahE on Twitter.
