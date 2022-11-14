The student chapter of Ducks Unlimited at SUNY Cobleskill held its eighth annual Outdoorsman’s Night Out on Nov. 10, celebrating the return of the club’s largest yearly fundraiser. More than 250 guests attended. Proceeds from the event go toward wetland conservation in New York state to preserve wetlands, according to a media release from the college.
“Our event is one of many happening all across the country, each hosted by a chapter of Ducks Unlimited, with the goal of raising funds to aid in protecting our wetland regions that are so important to our waterfowl. The money we raise will be dispersed by the national organization and will remain right here in-state,” said Instructional Support Assistant and Club Advisor Eric Struening.“Wetland regions have unfortunately been depleted due to human development and habitat fragmentation. With limited resources, these animals will not survive, so it’s a cause that is not only at the heart of what our club works to achieve but one that’s in the hearts of everyone supporting us through this event.”
“Ducks move a lot of energy through the ecosystem by consuming and depositing plant and animal food, so it’s vital that we conserve their habitats from that standpoint,” said Michael Losito, professor and advisor of the Ducks Unlimited Club. “We also look at conservation for our own purposes; ducks are enjoyed on many different levels, from research and bird watching to hunting and consumption. They are a sustainable resource for us, and the students in the club get invaluable experience doing real wildlife management in the field.”
“This is our first in-person event since 2019. We’ve had online events on a much smaller scale,” said club President Brandon LaBar. “The club is excited to host our Night Out, back on campus again, interacting with volunteers and our supporters. It gives us a chance to show everyone what our club is about, what we do in the field and behind the scenes, and how we utilize the support we receive through fundraisers like this.”
The purpose of the SUNY Cobleskill Student Chapter of Ducks Unlimited is “to promote the conservation of waterfowl and their habitats through education, research and outreach,” the release said. “It recognizes that ducks, geese, and swans are a vital part of the human environment, ecologically, economically, and recreationally.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.