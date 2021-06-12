UHS Delaware Valley Hospital announced Saturday, June 12, it will begin relax visitation restrictions starting Monday, June 14.
Visiting at the hospital will be from 10 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. and two visitors will be allowed at a time. Visitors must still be screened at the ER Walk-in entrance, wear a mask and stay in the patient’s room during their entire visit.
In the emergency department, one visitor will be allowed once the patient has been settled in a room.
Visitors must 12 or older. Anyone with fever, sore throat or other possible COVID-19 symptoms will not be permitted to visit, according to a media release.
